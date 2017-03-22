ISIS Celebrates Parliament Attack

ISIS is celebrating the terrorist attack outside the UK Parliament in London on Wednesday, an attack which had all the hallmarks of ISIS-inspired violence.


Related Articles

Democrats Change Tune on Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Help Case Against Trump

Democrats Change Tune on Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Help Case Against Trump

World at War
Comments
Russia Turning Crimea Into an 'Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier'

Russia Turning Crimea Into an ‘Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier’

World at War
Comments

Military Cooperation Between Russia, China Hits Three-Decade High

World at War
Comments

Sweden: Police Ambushed By Rioting “Youths” With Explosives, Rocks

World at War
Comments

Russian and U.S. Troops Are Now In The Same Syrian City

World at War
Comments

Comments