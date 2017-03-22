ISIS Celebrates Parliament Attack

ISIS is celebrating the terrorist attack outside the UK Parliament in London on Wednesday, an attack which had all the hallmarks of ISIS-inspired violence.
New photo of alleged terrorist in London. pic.twitter.com/r4xbs6R9lB
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 22, 2017
Police say the #Parliament knife attacker is Asian. Could this be the region of Asia he's from? #tcot #london #trump pic.twitter.com/C76gtsOCsO
— Kit Daniels (@KitDaniels1776) March 22, 2017
Simpatizantes del #EstadoIslámico empiezan a "celebrar" lo ocurrido en #Londres, habrá que esperar si #Amaq lo reivindica pic.twitter.com/Y6YWl6Vwgt
— Emmanuel Rosalez (@journalero) March 22, 2017
Recent posts of a prominent #ISIS telegram channel. Reads the blessed #London attack.. This is not an official account but very credible. pic.twitter.com/tTSyc2ZrJx
— Ahmet S Yayla (@ahmetsyayla) March 22, 2017
1. London police are treating incident near parliament as terror. I'm monitoring ISIS channels & there's no claim. What there is is chatter: pic.twitter.com/fHdByU7jz1
— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) March 22, 2017