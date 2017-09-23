Isis claim they planted bombs in Charles de Gaulle Airport leading to evacuation of UK-bound jet

Isis have claimed that the evacuation of a UK-bound flight from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport was actually because they had planted bombs in the terminal, contrary to the official version of events.

On Sunday (17 September) a British Airways Airbus A320 plane that was due to land at London Heathrow at 7.45am was evacuated after a “direct security threat”.

Passengers were hauled off the flight in single file by armed officers, while the aircraft was searched by sniffer dogs.

The incident was reported as a “false alarm” by police who did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

Now, the terror group claim that a “security detachment” planted explosive devices at the airport, reported the SITE Intelligence Group.

