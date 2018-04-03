ISIS Claims Attack on Christian Family in Pakistan

Terrorist group ISIS on Tuesday claimed responsibility for killing four members of a Christian family in southwestern Pakistan.

A statement issued by the group claimed that militants belonging to ISIS fired on the group of Christians as they were traveling in the city of Quetta, killing four on Monday.

ISIS has affiliates in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, many drawn from existing Islamist groups, who support their vehement sectarian views against Shi’ite Muslims and non-Muslims.

The family was traveling in a rickshaw when armed men on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire in Quetta city, the capital of Baluchistan province.

Read more