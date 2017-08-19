ISIS claims responsibility for Russia stabbing spree

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A KNIFEMAN wearing a fake suicide belt has been shot dead by police after stabbing seven people in Russia – with Isis claiming responsibility for the attack.

The man, named locally as 19-year-old Artur Gadzhiev, was gunned down by cops after going on a horrific stabbing spree in Surgut on Saturday.

Claims have since emerged that the teen’s father, Lametulakh, was registered with Russian police as an “extremist” and was a “supporter” of radical Islam.

The suspect had previously been named locally as a 23-year-old, but news outlet media since claimed his real name was Artur, a teen from Dagestan, a strongly Muslim region of Russia in the Caucasus.

