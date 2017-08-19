ISIS claims responsibility for Russia stabbing spree

Image Credits: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

A KNIFEMAN wearing a fake suicide belt has been shot dead by police after stabbing seven people in Russia – with Isis claiming responsibility for the attack.

The man, named locally as 19-year-old Artur Gadzhiev, was gunned down by cops after going on a horrific stabbing spree in Surgut on Saturday.

Claims have since emerged that the teen’s father, Lametulakh, was registered with Russian police as an “extremist” and was a “supporter” of radical Islam.

The suspect had previously been named locally as a 23-year-old, but news outlet media since claimed his real name was Artur, a teen from Dagestan, a strongly Muslim region of Russia in the Caucasus.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Russia: Eight People Stabbed In Knife Rampage

Russia: Eight People Stabbed In Knife Rampage

World News
Comments
Steve Bannon vows to 'go to war' for Trump agenda after sacking

Steve Bannon vows to ‘go to war’ for Trump agenda after sacking

World News
Comments

Trump studying options for new approach to Afghan war

World News
Comments

Islamist Ordered To Pay $3 Million For Destroying Historic Landmarks

World News
Comments

KNIFE RAMPAGE Finland Attack: Knifemen Kill Two and Stab Five Women

World News
Comments

Comments