ISIS Claims Responsibility for Toronto Shooting

The ISIS terrorist group has taken responsibility for Monday’s shooting that killed two and injured 13 in Toronto, Canada.

In a statement from the ISIS-linked AMAQ News Agency, the 29-year-old shooter, Faisal Hussain, is described as a “soldier of the Islamic State.”

The remark further states that Hussain “carried out the attack in response to calls” by ISIS to target “nationals of coalition countries.”

ISIS, however, did not provide evidence to back up the claim.

Hussain, who opened fire on restaurants and cafes in a highly-trafficked area of the city, killed a 10-year-old girl and a young woman.

The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not confirmed whether Hussain was shot or took his own life during the incident.

A statement released by Hussain’s parents blamed the shooting on their son’s “severe mental health challenges” including “psychosis and depression.”

“While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end,” the family said. “Our hearts are in pieces for the victims and for our city as we all come to grips with this terrible tragedy.”

Although Canadian authorities appeared to downplay any potential connections to terrorism Tuesday, a law enforcement source speaking with CBS News said Hussain had visited ISIS websites and “may have expressed support for the terrorist group.”

Investigators are also looking into whether Hussain had previously lived in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The law enforcement source added that no evidence thus far indicates Hussain was directed by ISIS to carry out the shooting, suggesting the shooter may have been self-radicalized.

The Mayor of Toronto, John Tory, responded to the attack by arguing that such events should be expected.

“These are the types of things that happen in big cities,” Tory said.

