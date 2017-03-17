ISIS Could Eradicate Christians From Middle East

Christians living in areas controlled by the Islamic State continue to be killed en masse by the radical Muslim group, threatening their existence in the region, according to a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers who are calling on the Trump administration to immediately take steps to end what they describe as genocide.

Not a single ISIS perpetrator has been held accountable for genocide, crimes against humanity, or war crimes since former Secretary of State John Kerry formally declared genocide was taking place in the region, according to the group of lawmakers, who slam the former administration for its lack of action.

The United Nations has also failed to take action, prompting accusations that the international organization is overlooking the systematic slaughter of Christian populations who have lived in the region for centuries.

The lawmakers are seeking to ensure that the Trump administration does not ignore the issue, as the Obama administration did for years while ISIS slaughtered Christians and other minority groups.

