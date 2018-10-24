ISIS Flag? Markings on Bomb Mailed to Brennan Appear to Be Jihadi Sticker

An explosive device mailed to former CIA Director John Brennan appeared to have an ISIS decal placed on it, many on social media are claiming.

The package sent to CNN offices in New York were addressed to Brennan with a return address from former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Users on Twitter questioned whether a sticker, appearing to contain black and white markings similar to the ISIS flag, meant the bomb was mailed by the terror group.

This looks like an ISIS flag on the pipebomb sent to CNN/Brennan pic.twitter.com/fNVFqEseA6 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 24, 2018

Is that an ISIS flag on the pipe bomb? https://t.co/33dKFIfFwQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2018

ISIS flag clearly visible on the bomb. https://t.co/YCCCkTUIQj — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) October 24, 2018

Not the first time I’ve seen this fly through my timeline. Too early to conclude anything at this point, but everything is likely on the table. https://t.co/nqC6ENGxxi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2018

ISIS Flag on the pipe bomb. Hellooooo? pic.twitter.com/PEytyJeXsl — JonPeniel (@Jon_Peniel) October 24, 2018

Some were skeptical about the alleged “ISIS markings.”

It kind of resembles the ISIS flag, but I don't think it's identical: https://t.co/n1I95MAa4s Any other angles? — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) October 24, 2018

Authorities at this time have not commented on the marking.

As yet, the terror group has not claimed responsibility for various suspicious packages sent to several Democrat operatives.

More on this as it develops…

Emergency Alert! Green Light Given For Deep State To Trigger Terror Attacks

Watch Alex Jones Predict The Pipe Bomb Attacks