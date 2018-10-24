ISIS Flag? Markings on Bomb Mailed to Brennan Appear to Be Jihadi Sticker

An explosive device mailed to former CIA Director John Brennan appeared to have an ISIS decal placed on it, many on social media are claiming.

The package sent to CNN offices in New York were addressed to Brennan with a return address from former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Users on Twitter questioned whether a sticker, appearing to contain black and white markings similar to the ISIS flag, meant the bomb was mailed by the terror group.

Some were skeptical about the alleged “ISIS markings.”

Authorities at this time have not commented on the marking.

As yet, the terror group has not claimed responsibility for various suspicious packages sent to several Democrat operatives.

More on this as it develops…

