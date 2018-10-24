ISIS Flag on Mail Bomb Sent to CNN

A Daily Beast journalist has pointed out a clue to the motive behind the mail bombings that was hiding in plain sight – what appears to be an ISIS flag on the package addressed to John Brennan and CNN.

“This looks like an ISIS flag on the pipebomb sent to CNN/Brennan,” tweeted Lachlan Markay.

This looks like an ISIS flag on the pipebomb sent to CNN/Brennan pic.twitter.com/fNVFqEseA6 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 24, 2018

If true, the ISIS flag could either mean an ISIS-inspired Islamic terrorist is behind the mail bombings or the flag could be a shoddy attempt to hide the identity and true motive of the perpetrator.

The fact that all the targets of the bombings have been Democrats would suggest the latter. Or the flag could be an attempt to claim that John Brennan and the Obama administration’s policies aided ISIS.

However, some on the right have begun to question the motive behind the attacks, with Candace Owens asserting that the timing is “suspicious” given their proximity to the mid-term elections.

