ISIS in possession of 11,100 blank Syrian passports

Islamic State terrorists are now in possession of 11,100 blank passports that could be used to hide their identity and help them seek asylum in Europe, it has emerged.

Records from the German Federal Criminal Police Office, reportedly seen by Bild newspaper, show ISIS fighters have these documents, meaning sleeper cells of terrorists could already be embedded in mainland Europe.

It comes after Der Spiegel newspaper reported that several dozen Syrian extremists linked to the al-Nusra Front and IS terrorist groups who committed “numerous massacres” of civilians and captives, have sought asylum in Germany.

Bild claims 8,625 passports checked by German migration authorities in 2016 were fake.

ISIS are known to be trying to sneak in terrorists among genuine refugees and asylum seekers. It happened at the Paris attacks and also in the Berlin Christmas market atrocity. Now they’re in possession of blank passports, which makes their job a lot easier.

Why on earth is the EU not doing more to secure its borders? They’re putting peoples lives at risk simply because they refuse to admit that their open border experiment has failed.