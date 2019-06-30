ISIS Readies 'Devastating' Comeback With Help of Secret Billions & Sleeper Cells -- Report

ISIS could be set for a ‘devastating’ comeback despite its defeat earlier this year – a bombshell study has revealed.

US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War published a report suggesting the caliphate is alive and well and is set to re-emerge imminently with deadly consequences.

According to the report, ISIS still maintains several sleeper cells and has accrued billions of pounds worth of funding which has allowed it to remain a threat.

‘The slow-motion reduction of ISIS territory and strength initiated by President Obama and continued by President Trump gave the group plenty of time to plan and prepare for the next phase of the war,’ the report states.

‘Its forces are now dispersed across both countries and are waging a capable insurgency.

