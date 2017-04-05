ISIS Suicide Bombers Kill 31 in Iraq's Tikrit

Baghdad: Militants opened fire and later blew themselves up in the Iraqi city of Tikrit, killing at least 31 people in an attack claimed on Wednesday by the Islamic State group.

Police and army officers said that the attack, which began on Tuesday night, also wounded at least 42 people.

A police lieutenant colonel said three militants shot dead three policemen in central Tikrit and then opened fire on civilians, before later blowing themselves up inside homes in the area.

IS issued a statement claiming the attack, saying it was carried out by seven militants who clashed with security forces until they ran out of ammunition and then detonated explosive belts.

