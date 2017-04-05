ISIS Suicide Bombers Kill 31 in Iraq's Tikrit

Baghdad: Militants opened fire and later blew themselves up in the Iraqi city of Tikrit, killing at least 31 people in an attack claimed on Wednesday by the Islamic State group.

Police and army officers said that the attack, which began on Tuesday night, also wounded at least 42 people.

A police lieutenant colonel said three militants shot dead three policemen in central Tikrit and then opened fire on civilians, before later blowing themselves up inside homes in the area.

IS issued a statement claiming the attack, saying it was carried out by seven militants who clashed with security forces until they ran out of ammunition and then detonated explosive belts.

Read more


Related Articles

Kill Whitey And Burn All The Bridges

Kill Whitey And Burn All The Bridges

World at War
Comments
United Nations to Hold Emergency Meeting after Suspected Chemical Attack in Syria

United Nations to Hold Emergency Meeting after Suspected Chemical Attack in Syria

World at War
Comments

Why Is The EU Threatening War Against The UK? Lord Monckton Tells All

World at War
Comments

US Navy Kicked Out Of Cambodia, And All Signs Point To China

World at War
Comments

Breaking! Desperate EU Calls For War

World at War
Comments

Comments