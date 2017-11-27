ISIS Supporter Found Guilty Of Planning Attack on Justin Bieber Concert

An ISIS supporter in Britain was charged Monday for planning an attack last June that included possible targets such as a Justin Bieber concert.

The unnamed 17-year-old boy, who described himself as “a soldier of the Islamic State” in a “martyrdom letter” found by police, planned to drive a vehicle into a crowd of people in the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

“I am a soldier of the Islamic State and I have attacked Cardiff today because your government keep on bombing targets in Syria and Iraq,” the letter read. “There will be more attacks in the future.”

Police say they found the letter alongside a large knife and hammer in the boy’s bedroom. Bullet points on the note also mentioned plans to “strike the infidels, who oppose Allah, in the neck.”

The teen searched online for information on Cardiff Castle, a shopping center, a library, a theater and “Justin Bieber Cardiff security” on June 29 just two days before the concert.

Other searches included “how to create a terror attack” and “how to pledge allegiance to ISIS.”

Sue Hemming, head of the special crime and counter terrorism division at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said the attack would have been similar to the one seen on London’s Westminster Bridge last March.

“This teenager’s behavior over many months leaves no doubt that he intended to kill and maim as many people as possible in an attack reminiscent of the incident on Westminster Bridge,” Hemming said.

The ISIS supporter’s Instagram account, which used the password “Truck Attack,” also featured jihadist propaganda.

An image uploaded online of Cardiff Castle by the teen also included the caption, “Cardiff are you prepared?,” next to another photo of a bomb, knife and jeep.

“He was also posting extremist content online that could have encouraged others to commit terrorist acts and downloading instructions on how to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attacks,” Hemming added.

Although the teen admitted responsibility for the letter, knife and hammer, the would-be attacker denied a desire to cause harm.

Following a nine-day long trial at Birmingham Crown Court, the radicalized teen was convicted of five terror-related offenses including preparing for terrorist acts.

Got a tip? Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen

