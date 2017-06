Twisted Islamic State supporters have called on fanatics to “wake up” and seek revenge in the wake of the Finsbury Park mosque terror attack.

Sick terror supporters used the attack, where at least one person has been killed and several injured, to urge for more atrocities on the West.

The string of texts were sent to 225 members of a WhatsApp group called ‘War news/Ummah news’ in the wake of the terror attack, where a van ploughed into Muslim worshippers in the early hours of this morning.

Read more