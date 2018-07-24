ISIS Trapped, Defeat Imminent - General

Image Credits: Marine Corps photo by Cpl. F. Cordoba, DoD.

The final defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria is still months of “hard fighting” away, but the outcome is inevitable, a senior commander with the U.S.-led counter-ISIS coalition said Tuesday.

“We are still in the fight for at least two or three months,” said French Brig. Gen. Frederic Parisot, in a video briefing for Pentagon reporters from Baghdad.

“We expect to have a tough fight in the last place where ISIS is, but the good thing is they are trapped,” said Parisot, who said the coalition has a good idea where the last groups of fighters are because it has been gathering intelligence for months.

