ISIS Trapped, Defeat Imminent - General

The final defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria is still months of “hard fighting” away, but the outcome is inevitable, a senior commander with the U.S.-led counter-ISIS coalition said Tuesday.

“We are still in the fight for at least two or three months,” said French Brig. Gen. Frederic Parisot, in a video briefing for Pentagon reporters from Baghdad.

“We expect to have a tough fight in the last place where ISIS is, but the good thing is they are trapped,” said Parisot, who said the coalition has a good idea where the last groups of fighters are because it has been gathering intelligence for months.

Read more