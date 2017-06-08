ISIS Warns Manchester Bombing a 'Preview of What Is Coming'

Image Credits: Dean11122 / Wiki.

ISIS has warned that the Manchester terror attack will be the first of many, and claimed that efforts to show defiance against jihadists have been a ‘complete failure’.

The terror group’s online magazine said the focus of its followers has shifted to carrying out attacks on ‘Crusader soil’.

A sickening editorial in the jihadists’ Rumiyah magazine said: ‘Just one week before the blessed month of Ramadan, the world’s attention was focused on the British city of Manchester. A soldier of the Khilafah had carried out a Just Terror operation, striking Manchester Arena at the conclusion of a concert by an American singer.’

