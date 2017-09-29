ISIS Warns U.S. Muslims of New Attacks: Stay Out of Public Places

The ISIS terrorist organization is using social media devices to warn U.S. Muslims and those in other Western nations to avoid public places in advance of possible terror attacks, according to a copy of that message obtained by a Middle East media watchdog group.

ISIS is said to be using Telegram, an encrypted messaging application, and other social media to disseminate a message instructing Muslims in the United States, France, United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, and elsewhere “to remove themselves from public places that are prime targets for ISIS fighters,” according to the Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI.

“ISIS attacks on these sites are imminent and the organization will use any killing method available,” according to MEMRI, which published a copy of the message, which was also sent to Muslims in Australia, Belgium, and Italy.

