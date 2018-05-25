Islamic Finance Joins IMF

Image Credits: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty.

The International Monetary Fund will incorporate Islamic finance into its financial sector assessments of select countries starting next year, aiming to improve regulation in the growing sector.

The IMF has traditionally focused on conventional banking, but it has been increasingly engaging with regulators in countries where Islamic finance is now deemed to be systemically important.

Under a proposal by the IMF’s executive board, guidance issued by the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) would be incorporated into IMF assessments to address the regulation and supervision of Islamic banks.

Read more


Related Articles

Brexit Bandwagon: EU Nationals Flee to Britain

Brexit Bandwagon: EU Nationals Flee to Britain

Globalism
Comments
Report: North, South Koreas Could Save Each Other's Economies

Report: North, South Koreas Could Save Each Other’s Economies

Globalism
Comments

Hindu Temple Vandalized in Muslim Suburb – in Netherlands

Globalism
Comments

Critics Can’t Argue Against Hungary’s Nationalist Success

Globalism
Comments

Revenge: MKULTRA Victims Plan Class-Action Suit Against Government

Globalism
Comments

Comments