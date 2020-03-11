Islamic Scholar Who Said Coronavirus Was "Allah's Punishment" Gets Coronavirus

An Islamic scholar who said the coronavirus was “Allah’s punishment” for China’s treatment of Muslims now has coronavirus.

How ironic.

Back in February, Hadi Al-Modarresi, who is based in Iran, said that the coronavirus outbreak was “undoubtedly an act of Allah that is divine punishment against the Chinese for their treatment, mockery, and disrespect towards Muslims and Islam,” reported MEMRI-TV.

“It is obvious that the spread of this virus is an act of Allah. How do we know this? The spread of the coronavirus began in China, an ancient and vast country, the population of which makes up one seventh of humanity,” said Al-Modarresi.

Iraqi Islamic Scholar Hadi Al-Modarresi, Prior to Being Infected with Coronavirus: The Virus Is a Divine Punishment against the Chinese pic.twitter.com/7NiQki6qBy — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 9, 2020

“More than a billion people live in that country. The authorities in that country are tyrannical and they laid siege to more than a million Muslims and placed them under house arrest. The journalists in that country began to mock the niqab of Muslim women and they forced Muslim men to eat pork and drink wine. Allah sent a disease upon them and this disease laid siege to 40 million [Chinese people]. The same niqab that they mocked has been forced upon them, both men and women, by Allah, by means of the state authorities and officials,” he added.

It is now being reported that Al-Modarresi has contracted coronavirus, meaning that Allah must obviously be punishing him for wrongdoing.

The scholar tweeted to his almost 1 million followers with a prayer to Muhammad and the revelation that “The health of His Eminence is in a marked improvement.”

"اللّهم صلّ على محمد وآل محمد، واكشف عنّي بهم كل كرب، ونفّس عنّي بهم كل همّ، وفرّج عنّي بهم كل غمّ واكفني بهم كلّ خوف، واصرف عني بهم مقادير البلاء، وسوء القضاء، ودرك الشقاء، وشماتة الأعداء" تنويه: صحة سماحة السيد في تحسّن ملحوظ ولله الحمد والمنّة. دعواتكم له ولسائر المؤمنين — السيد هادي المدرسي (@HadiAlModarresi) March 7, 2020

He also tweeted an image of himself wearing a surgical mask.

يا عمتاه وهذا الشوق في كبدي

ما حيلتي ليت شباك الهوى بيدي في كل يوم لنا شوقٌ نكابده

ما دام في القلب نبضٌ فالوصال ندي فأنتم الماء للأحياء قاطبةً

يا سادتي أولياء الله يا مددي pic.twitter.com/pqGSUPcdnD — السيد هادي المدرسي (@HadiAlModarresi) March 10, 2020

Twitter users reacted with little in the way of sympathy.

“Allah 0 – coronavirus 1,” remarked one.

“He shows a great capacity for convoluted reasoning. Of course it is all based on 7th century logic,” added another.

