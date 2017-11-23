Islamic State Beheads 15 of Its Own Fighters: Afghan Official

Image Credits: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images.

Islamic State beheaded 15 of its own fighters due to infighting in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, officials said, while a separate suicide attack on Thursday tore into a crowd in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, killing at least eight.

The two incidents underline the insecurity and lawlessness across Afghanistan, where thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded this year amid unrelenting violence involving militant groups including Islamic State and the Taliban.

In a bloody day for the province, a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing at least eight people at a meeting of supporters of a police commander who was sacked for illegal land grabbing.

Read more


Related Articles

What Does China Think of Western Leftists? Tucker Carlson Explains

What Does China Think of Western Leftists? Tucker Carlson Explains

World News
Comments
Parents allege children were drugged and molested at Chinese kindergarten

Parents allege children were drugged and molested at Chinese kindergarten

World News
Comments

Eight Men Washed Ashore in Japan Claim to Be North Koreans

World News
Comments

Afghan Village Looks to Life Beyond ISIS

World News
Comments

Pope criticizes politicians for stoking racism over immigration

World News
Comments

Comments