Islamic State still a threat as Mosul residents return to city in ruins

Image Credits: FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images.

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Abu Ghazi stood smoking a cigarette outside what used to be his home in Mosul’s Old City, where only the sound of the footsteps of a few soldiers on patrol and twisted pieces of metal and fabric flapping in the wind disturb the eery silence.

“They should just bulldoze the whole thing and start over,” he said, gazing at the rows of collapsed buildings with their contents strewn across the upturned streets.

“There’s no saving it now, not like this.”

Hundreds of yards away on Wednesday Federal Police shot an Islamic State fighter as he emerged firing his gun from an underground tunnel on Makkawi Street.

Read more

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Related Articles

The Plan to "Privatize" the Afghanistan War Doesn't Privatize Anything

The Plan to “Privatize” the Afghanistan War Doesn’t Privatize Anything

World at War
Comments
Top British Newspapers Say Prepare For Nuclear War

Top British Newspapers Say Prepare For Nuclear War

World at War
Comments

FLASHBACK: Trump’s 2015 Warnings About NKorea’s ‘Maniac With Nukes’

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Merkel Orders Trump ‘Calm Down’ as North Korea Crisis Peaks Over Guam Threat

World at War
Comments

Trump: North Korea Threats ‘Will Be Met with Fire and Fury’

World at War
Comments

Comments