Islamic Terrorist Behind Planned Maryland Truck Attack Wanted to Kill as Many "Disbelievers" as Possible

An ISIS supporter planned to ram a truck into pedestrians at the National Harbor waterfront development in Maryland because he hated non-Muslims and wanted to kill as many “disbelievers” as possible.

“I was just going to keep driving and driving and driving. I wasn’t going to stop,” 28-year-old Rondell Henry told authorities, adding that he wanted to create “panic and chaos” in a similar manner to the horrific 2016 Nice truck attack, which killed 86 people and wounded 450 others.

The terrorist had no escape plan and was willing to die during the attack. He said it was motivated by his “hatred” for non-Muslims.

Henry first drove to Dulles International Airport with the plan of launching an attack on “disbelievers,” but was unable to get past security.

He then drove to the National Harbor but was arrested hours later after hiding in a boat.

Henry planned to hide in the boat “until the time was right,” and bigger crowds were in the area so he could achieve a higher casualty count.

The jihadist was tracked down in the nick of time because he left his BMW at the garage when he stole the U-Haul truck.

Authorities found images of ISIS propaganda and the the Pulse nightclub shooter on Henry’s phone.

ABC News and some other media outlets described the terrorist as a “Maryland man,” prompting accusations that they were trying to downplay his Islamic motive.

Kyle Olsen also noted that the attack would have taken place only a couple of week after Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar urged Muslims to “raise hell” in America.

