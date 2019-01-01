Islamic Terrorist Stabs 3 People, Shouts "Allahu Akbar," Muslim Group Says 'Motive Unclear'

An Islamic terrorist stabbed three people in Manchester, UK last night before screaming “Allahu Akbar” and “Long live the Caliphate,” prompting a major Muslim group in the UK to assert that the motive behind the attack was “unclear”.

Wielding a 12 inch knife, the terrorist stabbed two members of the public and a police officer at Manchester’s Victoria station just before 9pm last night as revelers prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Witness Sam Clack said he heard the terrorist shouting “Allah” and “As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of shit is going to keep happening” before and during the attack.

In a video of the suspect being arrested by police, he is also clearly heard to say “Allahu Akbar” and “long live the Caliphate”.

Manchester terrorist who stabbed 3 people was shouting "Allahu Akbar" & "Long live the Caliphate". Authorities say "motive unclear".pic.twitter.com/0hOjpyDxBJ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 1, 2019

Despite clear evidence that the incident was an Islamic terror attack, the Muslim Council of Britain responded with a statement saying, “Despite unverified speculation, it is unclear what the motives are behind this terrible attack.”

Our statement on the knife attack at Manchester Victoria Station pic.twitter.com/oAIn0l5mV8 — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) January 1, 2019

Broadcaster Sky News also reported on the stabbing without including any detail of what eyewitnesses heard and what the terrorist himself is heard saying on camera.

“I just heard this most blood curdling scream and looked down the platform,” said Clack, adding, “He came towards me. I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good 12 inch (30-centimeter) blade….It was just fear, pure fear.”

Police officers used a taser and pepper spray to subdue the terrorist before six or seven of them jumped on top of the man. All three of the victims are expected to make full recoveries.

