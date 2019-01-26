Islamic Troll Factories Blamed For RESTART's Response To SecState Pompeo

On January 17th, US State Department’s darFarsi tweeted to the Iranian people, asking them to talk about their hopes and wishes for the future of Iran.

The response was immediate, and resoundingly; Restart

In response, like the fake Russian Bots narrative in America, the MEK wrote an article claiming the Islamic regime’s troll factories were responsible for the Restart comments, and not the growing populist movement.

Along with the MEK’s claim, Twitter and Instagram began closing the accounts of Restart members.

RELATED: LEAKED MEMO: IRAN MINISTRY OF INFORMATION SAYS INFOWARS BROKE SILENCE ON POPULIST MOVEMENT ‘RESTART’

Brighteon version:



RELATED: RESTART IRAN AND THE GLOBAL AWAKENING

Roger Stone delivers his first statements exclusively to Infowars since being arrested. Tune in for more breaking news on this vital story!