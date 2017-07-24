Islamist Migrant Set To Be Released From German Prison Despite Making Terror Threats

A 27-year-old Lebanese migrant is set to be released from prison in Berlin despite not only being a known radical Islamist but also threatening to carry out terror attacks once he gets out.

The man, who is classified as a dangerous Islamist, is approaching the end of a three and a half year term for robbery and now police say they will have to extensively monitor him upon release because he has threatened to carry out terror attacks. An official statement from the Berlin authorities says the Islamic radical will “use every opportunity for an attack on unbelievers after detention,” Die Welt reports.

Authorities suggest the 27-year-old was radicalised while serving his sentence, and already had a violent personality which made him “a threat to internal security in Germany and the people around him.”

His violent personality was made clear after police entered his cell last month and he viciously attacked them. He was given a further six-month term in prison for assaulting the officers.

