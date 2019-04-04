Islamists Arrested Over Kindergarten Children Massacre Plot

Two Islamic extremists have been arrested by police in Paris after allegedly plotting to massacre a kindergarten full of children.

The two men, both 20 years old, were arrested on March 25th in Seine-et-Marne with the Paris prosecutor charging them over plotting to kill children and police officers, broadcaster RTL reports.

One of the men involved is said to have been known to the General Directorate of Homeland Security (DGSI), France’s internal intelligence agency.

The man, who investigators consider the mastermind of the plot, admitted after his arrest that he wanted to enter the kindergarten, attack the children, and then take some hostage until police arrived, at which point he would attempt to kill the police officers.

The suspect also spoke highly of terrorist Mohamed Merah, the Islamic extremist who was behind the Toulouse and Montauban shootings that targetted French soldiers along with teachers and children at a Jewish school in 2012.

