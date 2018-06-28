Islamists fail to sway regional Indonesian elections

A resounding win by an Indonesian mayor targeted by some hardline Muslims over the construction of a church highlighted a broader failure by Islamists to influence regional and local elections in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.

Rahmat Effendi, the mayor of Bekasi, a city of 2.7 million on the fringes of the capital Jakarta, is on course to be re-elected after winning about 68 per cent of the vote in Wednesday’s elections based on unofficial quick counts.

Effendi, a Muslim, faced sustained criticism from hardliners for approving the building of the Santa Clara church in the staunchly Muslim city after 17 years of rebuffs by local authorities.

Read more


Related Articles

Mattis vows ‘ironclad’ commitment to South Korean security

Mattis vows ‘ironclad’ commitment to South Korean security

World News
Comments
Iran Orders Reopening Nuclear Plant If Deal With EU Falls Apart

Iran Orders Reopening Nuclear Plant If Deal With EU Falls Apart

World News
Comments

German Minister: Bavarian Conservatives Won’t Try to Oust Merkel

World News
Comments

Putin-Trump Summit to Take Place In Helsinki On July 16: Kremlin

World News
Comments

Sweden releases migrant who showed his penis to 6y/o child: ‘He just wanted to show his skin colour’

World News
Comments

Comments