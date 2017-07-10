Israel Attacks Soros For Fueling Mass Unrest Behind Curtain

Israel says globalist billionaire George Soros continuously undermines democratically-elected governments.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs took the opportunity to criticize Soros when it spoke out against the vandalism of anti-Soros posters in Hungary which were defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti.

“Israel deplores any expression of anti-Semitism in any country and stands with Jewish communities everywhere in confronting this hatred,” stated Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon. “In no way was the statement meant to delegitimize criticism of George Soros, who continuously undermines Israel’s democratically elected governments by funding organizations that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself.”

Anti-Soros billboards are popping up all across Hungary, which show a smiling Soros with the text “Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh.”

Israel's foreign ministry says a call by its ambassador to Hungary for an end to the billboard campaign against … https://t.co/qkYtQWNW35 — Thus Spake (@thus_spake) July 10, 2017

Soros has been pressuring Hungary to accept more of the migrants flooding into Europe, which the Eastern European country has refused to do after witnessing the explosion of rapes and other violent crimes in Germany and Sweden by migrants who live in a perpetual welfare state due to a lack of language and employable skills.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said the EU was implementing open border mandates drafted by Soros though his various front groups.

“Migration is the Trojan wooden horse of terrorism,” he said at a swearing-in ceremony for new border guards in March. “The people that come to us don’t want to live according to our culture and customs but according to their own – at European standards of living.”

“The migration flow has only slowed but is not over. We have gained time to strengthen our lines of defense.”

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, lawmakers are drafting their own version of the Second Amendment for their national constitution in direct response to the migrant crisis.

“This constitutional bill is in reaction to the recent increase of security threats, especially the danger of violent acts such as isolated terrorist attacks… active attackers or other violent hybrid threats,” the draft legislation stated.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News