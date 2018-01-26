Israel, Croatia Agree To Push Forward $500M F-16 Fighter Jet Deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic have agreed to push forward with a sale of Israel Air Force F-16 fighter jets to Croatia which has been upgrading its air force.

Croatia has been considering plans to purchase the Israeli jets in order to replace their fleet of 12 Soviet-designed Mikoyan MiG-21 fighter jets to be delivered by late 2020.

The value of the deal is worth some $500 million subject to the conditions of the tender. The final decision on the bid winner is set to be made by the end of the year.

