Israel Imposes Mandatory 14-day Self-Quarantine For All Entering Country from Abroad

Travelers visiting Israel will be required to self-quarantine for 14-days amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the announcement Monday, imposing the two-week isolation period for a period of 14 days, after which the decision will be re-assessed.

“After a day of complex discussions, we made a decision: Everyone who comes to Israel from abroad will enter the 14-day isolation,” Netanyahu said in an announcement.

“This is a tough decision, but it is essential to maintain public health – and public health precedes everything.”

“This decision will be valid for two weeks, at the same time we are making decisions to maintain the Israeli economy,” the PM stated.

The order comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Israel grows to nearly 40, as mainland China, where the virus originated, is currently experiencing over 80,000 cases.

