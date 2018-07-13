Israel interceptor missile shoots down drone at Syrian frontier: witness

Image Credits: kudumomo / Flickr.

Israel’s military said it had fired a missile at a drone that approached from Syria on Friday, and a witness on the Syrian side of the frontier said the aircraft had been brought down.

The incident occurred two days after an Israeli Patriot missile downed what the Israeli military said was a pilotless and apparently unarmed Syrian reconnaissance aircraft near the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel.

“A Patriot missile was launched toward a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that approached from Syria,” a military statement said about Friday’s interception. It said more details would follow.

