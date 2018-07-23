Israel launches U.S.-backed missile shield on Syria frontier, Russia sends envoys

Image Credits: Cherie Cullen, Wikimedia Commons.

Israel launched its newest air defense system on Monday on the Syrian frontier, where Damascus’s Russian-backed forces have been routing rebels, as Moscow sent envoys for what it called “urgent” talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu planned to meet Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and its armed forces chief, General Valery Gerasimov, later in the day, a visit the Israeli leader said was arranged last week at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Israel has been on high alert as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regains ground from southern rebels, bringing his forces close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Read more


Related Articles

Iran Warns Trump Not To Cut Off Oil Exports, Threatens 'Mother of All Wars'

Iran Warns Trump Not To Cut Off Oil Exports, Threatens ‘Mother of All Wars’

World at War
Comments
NATO: Doomed To Destruction By Its Own Growth

NATO: Doomed To Destruction By Its Own Growth

World at War
Comments

Pentagon to Send $200 Million Military Aid Package to Ukraine

World at War
Comments

ISIS Sympathizer Planned to Kill 10,000 In San Francisco With Poison Drugs

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

FBI Director: Chinese Spies “Most Significant” Threat Facing US

World at War
Comments

Comments