Israel Proposes Ban on Trading Shares of Cryptocurrency Companies

Image Credits: goodegg0843, Flickr.

Israel may ban from trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange companies whose main business revolves around bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), the country’s markets regulator, said on Thursday.

The regulator has proposed an amendment to exchange rules that would prohibit it from listing shares issued by companies that mainly invest in, own or mine cryptocurrencies.

Such companies also would not be allowed in the exchange’s indexes, and if they already trade on the exchange they would be delisted.

