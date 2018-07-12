Israel says it hits Syrian army posts after drone incursion

Israel attacked Syrian army posts on Thursday near the Golan frontier after a drone incursion, but signaled it would not impede President Bashar al-Assad’s battle to recover south Syria from rebels.

With the help of heavy Russian air power, Syrian government forces have swept through the southwest. Their offensive against insurgents is expected to turn soon to Quneitra, which adjoins the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, briefing Israeli reporters on a visit to Moscow, indicated that Israel would not act against Assad, while it is working to ensure the exit of the Iranian forces that fight alongside his army.

