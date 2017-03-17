Israel Shoots Down Anti-Aircraft Missile Launched Against Its Air Force

Image Credits: Wiki.

The Israeli military said it shot down one of numerous anti-aircraft missiles launched on Friday at its air force which was operating in Syria.

Rocket sirens had sounded in Israeli settlements in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank and two Reuters witnesses heard an explosion a few minutes later.

The military said in its statement that one of the anti-aircraft missiles had been intercepted.

The blast was heard as far away as Jerusalem, dozens of miles away. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

