Israel sounds sirens, fires interceptor missiles on Syria frontier

Israel launched Patriot missiles in what it described as a successful interception of a Syrian warplane that penetrated its airspace on Tuesday, but Damascus said the jet was fired on as it took part in operations against rebels on Syrian territory.

The incident took place over the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau between the two old foes and whose Israeli-occupied side has been on high alert as Syrian government forces close in with Russian support to regain rebel-held ground.

For the second time in as many days, Israeli sirens sounded on the Golan and witnesses saw the contrails of two missiles flying skyward. The military said it fired Patriots at a Syrian Sukhoi jet “that infiltrated into Israeli airspace.”

