Israeli Ambassador Praises Trump For Forceful Condemnation Of Anti-Semitism

Image Credits: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer praised President Donald Trump’s forceful condemnation of anti-Semitism on Sunday after the synagogue shooting Saturday in Pittsburgh.

CNN reporter Victor Blackwell asked Dermer during a Sunday interview if Trump bears any culpability for the rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S. after 11 people were shot dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

“Let’s get you to wade into the conversation that’s been happening since this happened yesterday about the president and responsibility,” Blackwell said to Dermer. “Now the only person responsible here is the man who pulled the trigger … to what degree do you believe, as some of the president’s critics have said, that he is responsible for the environment that would have fed some of what we’re seeing?”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Mueller Created a “Make-Believe Crime” - Attorney

Mueller Created a “Make-Believe Crime” – Attorney

Government
Comments
Ebony Magazine Leaves All Six Republicans Out of Black Candidate Profile

Ebony Magazine Leaves All Six Republicans Out of Black Candidate Profile

Government
Comments

DHS Unveils Border Wall Project: “Walls Work”

Government
comments

Trump Mulls Executive Order to Block All Migrants at Border

Government
comments

McCaskill Ad: I’m “Not One of Those Crazy Democrats”

Government
comments

Comments