Israeli Ambassador Praises Trump For Forceful Condemnation Of Anti-Semitism

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer praised President Donald Trump’s forceful condemnation of anti-Semitism on Sunday after the synagogue shooting Saturday in Pittsburgh.

CNN reporter Victor Blackwell asked Dermer during a Sunday interview if Trump bears any culpability for the rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S. after 11 people were shot dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

“Let’s get you to wade into the conversation that’s been happening since this happened yesterday about the president and responsibility,” Blackwell said to Dermer. “Now the only person responsible here is the man who pulled the trigger … to what degree do you believe, as some of the president’s critics have said, that he is responsible for the environment that would have fed some of what we’re seeing?”

Read more