It Begins: House Opens Probe Into Obama-Era Uranium One Deal

The House Intelligence and Oversight Committees announced a joint investigation into into the Obama-era uranium deal with Russia quarterbacked by Hillary Clinton’s Justice Department.

The two committees will first probe whether there was an FBI investigation into the deal that was approved when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State.

“This is just the beginning of this probe. We are not going to jump to any conclusions at this time, but one of the things that we’re concerned about is whether or not there was an FBI investigation,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) on Tuesday.

“Was there a DOJ investigation? And if so, why was Congress not informed of this matter?”

Interest in the uranium deal spiked after The Hill reported last week that the “FBI had gathered solid evidence that Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks as part of an effort to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States.”

Perhaps even more interesting is that a “confidential informant” close to the situation has come forward to the committees to reveal what he knows about the Clintons, their Foundation, and their relationship with Russian company Uranium One.

“I’ve spoken with the confidential informant that helped the FBI uncover this bribery scheme,” Ron DeSantis, (R-Fla.), a member of the oversight committee, told Fox News on Sunday.

“Clearly, it’s in the public’s interest that this individual be able to tell his story to Congress,” adding that the committees are working with the Justice Department to release the informant from a nondisclosure agreement he signed after he was “threatened with reprisal” by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Since revelations about the Uranium One deal have surfaced, the mainstream media has engaged in a blackout of the scandal, dedicating a combined airtime of 69 seconds to reporting on it.

The media’s blackout of the story was so blatant that even President Trump called them out on Twitter for their failure to report on an issue that is clearly in the American people’s interest to learn about.

“Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!” he said.

