YouTube will implement a new policy where content can be hidden & demonetized even if it isn’t in violation of their rules but merely flagged.

And what are the standards?

Violence, depiction of terrorism or extremism?

No. Merely “controversial religious” or “supremacist” content as judged by organizations with a political bias.

“Controversial religious” will likely include content that supports traditional marriage.

Should YouTube and Facebook be regulated as a public utility to prevent their political censorship since they have a defacto monopoly?