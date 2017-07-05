It Has Begun! The Best Trump V. CNN Memes

Cable network CNN identified the man allegedly responsible for creating a meme depicting US President Donald Trump body-slamming the network, an image the president shared on Twitter last week.
After the anonymous Reddit user, “HanAssholeSolo,” issued an apology, CNN graciously said it would not publicly expose the person’s identity if he agreed not to do it again – a move which many saw as blackmail.
In light of CNN’s threat to dox the anonymous Redditor, #CNNBlackmail became a top trend and the Internet naturally responded in kind with more memes depicting CNN being pulverized by President Trump.
Here are a few…
This is MAGA!
This is #MAGA! https://t.co/OQtch0Lewb pic.twitter.com/qJD0mcRAXT
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 5, 2017
CNN takes out the trash:
CNN after seeing #CNNBlackmail is a top trend pic.twitter.com/Ty65XafXNr
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017
Oops!
— PresidentTrump (@RichardTBurnett) July 5, 2017
Trump Hulk Smash:
What is faker than wrestling? Comic Book Movies @MarkDice @realDonaldTrump @FoxNews #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/7zkWjiyYqZ <–Longer Version pic.twitter.com/ptD6iQUs0F
— Joshua P. Mickle (@KickItToTheKing) July 5, 2017
Wax on, wax off:
@KFILE I dare @CNN to blackmail me #CNNBlackmail … pic.twitter.com/G8UlP3hZRS
— Wreck (@Critical_Wreck) July 5, 2017
Fire!
Hey @CNN, do you like this meme? Will you blackmail me? #CNNBlackmail #CNNisISIS pic.twitter.com/st0b2TnlbQ
— Ian Brottman (@IanBrottman) July 5, 2017
More wrestling memes:
CNN has just committed suicide from #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/Gg1cvuxMaO
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017
#CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/rfpRPWYe1r
— Joe Greene (@JoeGreene7513) July 5, 2017
The Price is Wrong, CNN:
— Joshua W Helms (@JoshuaWHelms) July 5, 2017
Bloodsport – Trump goes Van Damme:
#CNNBlackmail @MarkDice pic.twitter.com/XDhInMsKAI
— Ted Bracewell (@Tedakin) July 5, 2017
Stop hitting yourself, CNN:
— PresidentTrump (@RichardTBurnett) July 5, 2017
FATALITY:
CNN in the morning #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/3aYZU1hCM4
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017
Trump destroys Death Star:
CNN after Trump learns of #CNNBlackmail incident pic.twitter.com/L1mgcg9dOn
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017
CNN chair-slammed:
The Internet after learning of #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/f0fK9Si691
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017
Trump slams CNN into wall:
Hey @realDonaldTrump, retweet this one next. CNN unquestionably deserves it, since they're blackmailing people now. #CNNBlackmail #CNNisISIS pic.twitter.com/M6NvismZTl
— /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) July 5, 2017
Trump crashes interview:
#CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/rIoyeaRYuO
— Tweetheart🇺🇸 (@tweetheart2017) July 5, 2017
CNN taught to swim:
#CNNBlackmail is trending worldwide pic.twitter.com/gUuxCRc5Cs
— Time Brings All (@ThingsToLight) July 5, 2017
Donald Trump’s Punch-out:
Short contribution while fireworks are keeping me awake: pic.twitter.com/VkEuiN32xh
— ЯK'd Cruz (@RCruz_41) July 5, 2017
CNN realizes Art of the Meme:
When CNN realizes Trump baited them into going insane, blackmailing a person, and revealing to the world how insidious they really are. pic.twitter.com/F0GXCVfdCP
— /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) July 5, 2017
Dog urinates on CNN:
— Bad Wicho 😎 (@LuisRHernande17) July 5, 2017
Check out media analyst Mark Dice’s commentary on the CNN blackmail controversy:
***
REMINDER: Cash prizes are still available for winners of Infowars’ “CNN Is Fake News” contest.
The contest rules are as follows:
$1,000 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or legible, self-made t-shirt.
$2,500 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or t-shirt and is also is heard to say, “CNN Is Fake News, Infowars.com Is Real!”
Follow the law. Do not trespass or violate any other state or local law.
This contest is open until we decide or until $200,000 in prizes have been awarded.
Send your submissions to cnn@infowars.com. You may also tag @realAlexJones on Twitter under the hashtag #CNNIsFakeNews.
Participants may also order Infowars’ “CNN Is ISIS” shirts available at InfowarsStore.com.
Watch one of the contest winners at 27:15 below: