It Has Begun! The Best Trump V. CNN Memes

Cable network CNN identified the man allegedly responsible for creating a meme depicting US President Donald Trump body-slamming the network, an image the president shared on Twitter last week.

After the anonymous Reddit user, “HanAssholeSolo,” issued an apology, CNN graciously said it would not publicly expose the person’s identity if he agreed not to do it again – a move which many saw as blackmail.

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change,” the network ominously stated in an article updated Wednesday.

In light of CNN’s threat to dox the anonymous Redditor, #CNNBlackmail became a top trend and the Internet naturally responded in kind with more memes depicting CNN being pulverized by President Trump.

Here are a few…

This is MAGA!

CNN takes out the trash:

Oops!

Trump Hulk Smash:

Wax on, wax off:

Fire!

More wrestling memes:

The Price is Wrong, CNN:

Bloodsport – Trump goes Van Damme:

Stop hitting yourself, CNN:

FATALITY:

Trump destroys Death Star:

CNN chair-slammed:

Trump slams CNN into wall:

Trump crashes interview:

CNN taught to swim:

Donald Trump’s Punch-out:

CNN realizes Art of the Meme:

Dog urinates on CNN:

Check out media analyst Mark Dice’s commentary on the CNN blackmail controversy:

REMINDER: Cash prizes are still available for winners of Infowars’ “CNN Is Fake News” contest.

The contest rules are as follows:

$1,000 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or legible, self-made t-shirt.

$2,500 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or t-shirt and is also is heard to say, “CNN Is Fake News, Infowars.com Is Real!”

Follow the law. Do not trespass or violate any other state or local law.

This contest is open until we decide or until $200,000 in prizes have been awarded.

Send your submissions to cnn@infowars.com. You may also tag @realAlexJones on Twitter under the hashtag #CNNIsFakeNews.

Participants may also order Infowars’ “CNN Is ISIS” shirts available at InfowarsStore.com.

Watch one of the contest winners at 27:15 below:


BACKLASH: #CNNBlackmail Trends As Grassroots Boycott Of CNN Advertisers Begins

