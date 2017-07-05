It Has Begun! The Best Trump V. CNN Memes

Cable network CNN identified the man allegedly responsible for creating a meme depicting US President Donald Trump body-slamming the network, an image the president shared on Twitter last week.

After the anonymous Reddit user, “HanAssholeSolo,” issued an apology, CNN graciously said it would not publicly expose the person’s identity if he agreed not to do it again – a move which many saw as blackmail.

In light of CNN’s threat to dox the anonymous Redditor, #CNNBlackmail became a top trend and the Internet naturally responded in kind with more memes depicting CNN being pulverized by President Trump.

Here are a few…

This is MAGA!

CNN takes out the trash:

CNN after seeing #CNNBlackmail is a top trend pic.twitter.com/Ty65XafXNr — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017

Oops!

Trump Hulk Smash:

Wax on, wax off:

Fire!

More wrestling memes:

CNN has just committed suicide from #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/Gg1cvuxMaO — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017

The Price is Wrong, CNN:

Bloodsport – Trump goes Van Damme:

Stop hitting yourself, CNN:

FATALITY:

Trump destroys Death Star:

CNN after Trump learns of #CNNBlackmail incident pic.twitter.com/L1mgcg9dOn — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017

CNN chair-slammed:

Trump slams CNN into wall:

Trump crashes interview:

CNN taught to swim:

Donald Trump’s Punch-out:

Short contribution while fireworks are keeping me awake: pic.twitter.com/VkEuiN32xh — ЯK'd Cruz (@RCruz_41) July 5, 2017

CNN realizes Art of the Meme:

When CNN realizes Trump baited them into going insane, blackmailing a person, and revealing to the world how insidious they really are. pic.twitter.com/F0GXCVfdCP — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) July 5, 2017

Dog urinates on CNN:

Check out media analyst Mark Dice’s commentary on the CNN blackmail controversy:



REMINDER: Cash prizes are still available for winners of Infowars’ “CNN Is Fake News” contest.

The contest rules are as follows:

$1,000 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or legible, self-made t-shirt.

$2,500 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or t-shirt and is also is heard to say, “CNN Is Fake News, Infowars.com Is Real!”

Follow the law. Do not trespass or violate any other state or local law.

This contest is open until we decide or until $200,000 in prizes have been awarded.

Send your submissions to cnn@infowars.com. You may also tag @realAlexJones on Twitter under the hashtag #CNNIsFakeNews.

Participants may also order Infowars’ “CNN Is ISIS” shirts available at InfowarsStore.com.

Watch one of the contest winners at 27:15 below: