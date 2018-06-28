It Is Terrible To Be A Liberal In 2018 – Which Is Awesome

What a letdown – you libs were totally promised that you and your elite cohort would rule forever, unchallenged, over the filthy hordes infesting America’s non-coastal regions, and then all of a sudden those nasty Normals got militant and elected Donald Trump.

It’s not fair, damnit! And it just gets worse and worse as things in America, under Trump, get better and better.

This prosperity and this relative peace are the worst things ever. Well, for you liberals. But then that’s all that matters, according to liberals.

Read more