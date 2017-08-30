The March to DC from Charlottesville, Va., started with nearly 200 marchers Monday, but by Tuesday morning there were only 35 marchers.

“Over 200 people came together today to take a stand against bigotry and hate,” march organizers said on Twitter. “We’re marching from #Cville2DC. Join us: cville2dc.us.”

Over 200 people came together today to take a stand against bigotry & hate. We're marching from #Cville2DC. Join us: https://t.co/YzEarvvr1D pic.twitter.com/CZ8KXP6jpI — Cville 2 DC March (@cville2dc) August 29, 2017

The overnight rains were enough to keep all but “about 35” from marching Monday morning, the day after the pep talk when police escorted the group from Emancipation Park downtown Sunday.

We have started the day! We have about 35 folks marching against white supremacy#Cville2DC pic.twitter.com/tXLKQ0s6Mc — Cville 2 DC March (@cville2dc) August 29, 2017

