The March to DC from Charlottesville, Va., started with nearly 200 marchers Monday, but by Tuesday morning there were only 35 marchers.

“Over 200 people came together today to take a stand against bigotry and hate,” march organizers said on Twitter. “We’re marching from #Cville2DC. Join us: cville2dc.us.”

The overnight rains were enough to keep all but “about 35” from marching Monday morning, the day after the pep talk when police escorted the group from Emancipation Park downtown Sunday.

Read more


Related Articles

Houston Mayor Orders Curfew To Prevent Looting, Warns Bridges And Roads Are "Starting To Fail"

Houston Mayor Orders Curfew To Prevent Looting, Warns Bridges And Roads Are “Starting To Fail”

U.S. News
Comments
Unprecedented Disaster: Hurricane Harvey Has Shattered The Rainfall Record For The Continental United States

Unprecedented Disaster: Hurricane Harvey Has Shattered The Rainfall Record For The Continental United States

U.S. News
Comments

Hell Freezes Over: Nancy Pelosi Condemns Antifa

U.S. News
Comments

Viral Sensation Slams Fake Race War

U.S. News
Comments

Infowars Reporter Mobbed By Trump Protesters

U.S. News
Comments

Comments