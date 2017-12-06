"It Should Have Horns": Internet's Hilarious Response To Hillary Christmas Tree 'Angel'

When a company announced that they are marketing a Hillary Clinton ‘Christmas Tree Angel’, the internet responded in typically hilarious fashion.

A British company is selling the 3D printed Clinton tree topper for a whopping £80, around $140, marketing it as “a Woman To Look Up To.”

“The most presidential of tree toppers. 3D sculpted in her iconic power suit with angelic wings.” The company website states, adding “She’s the First Lady of Christmas Tree Decorations.”

Liberals dubbed the figurine, along with one of singer Beyonce and tennis player Serena Williams a celebration of ‘resistmas’.

The Metro reported that “People had the chance to vote for which women should be made into festive figurine form and WTLUT decided on Beyonce, Serena and Hillary Clinton,” meaning that Hillary was finally successful in an election.

The company is also selling cards with Hillary on , as well as ones featuring an image of Michelle Obama.

The internet responded in hilarious fashion:

What an amazing role model for women Hillary is. Except for the fact that her and her sexual abuser husband have, unsurprisingly, emerged as key players in a Democratic cover-up of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sordid abuse of women.

The New York Times reports that prominent women attempted to warn Hillary years ago that Weinstein was a sexual deviant, and that associating with him was a bad move.

Actress and writer Lena Dunham told Clinton’s comms team “I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,”

“I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.” Dunham added at the time.

Other women also warned Clinton and her team, but they did nothing and continued to engage in fundraisers and red carpet events with the disgraced Hollywood mogul.


