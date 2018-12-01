"It Was Anarchy" As Mag 7 Quake Rocks Anchorage; Trump Promises Federal Aid

Update II: In a tweet, President Trump said the federal government would “spare no expense” to help the people of Alaska.

To the Great people of Alaska. You have been hit hard by a “big one.” Please follow the directions of the highly trained professionals who are there to help you. Your Federal Government will spare no expense. God Bless you ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

Update: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump has been briefed on the earthquake. Meanwhile, USGS has lifted the tsunami warning.

Alaska Governor Bill Walker has issued a disaster declaration and said he is in contact with the White House.

(1/2) After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster & I have been in direct contact with the White House. Major General Laurie Hummel & I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

(2/2) From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings. My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

So far, there have been five significant aftershocks, and more are expected throughout the day.

This morning at about 0930 hrs., a M7.0 ten miles from Anchorage, Alaska with major aftershocks, five so far, approximately at depth of 10-20 miles down today 11/30/2018 https://t.co/HoqmGA2lBx — Bob Martin (@chaplainmartin1) November 30, 2018

Alaska Air has temporarily suspended operations at its Anchorage Airport.

Due to a significant earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, we are temporarily suspending operations at the airport until at least 12:30pm Pacific. We will keep you updated here as well as on the Alaska Airlines Blog. https://t.co/m7heW6QgsU — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) November 30, 2018

While Alaskans are no stranger to Earthquakes (as we mentioned below, they suffer more than the other 49 states combined), it’s becoming increasingly clear that this one was different.

Growing up in Alaska, we were pretty used to earthquakes. Most lucky to make a blip on the news. This was different. From a friend: pic.twitter.com/TBdiQK6JIX — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 30, 2018

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska Friday morning, prompting people living in the city to run out of their offices and hide under their desks until the tremor had passed. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicenter was located roughly 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, according to the Associated Press.

A reporter in Anchorage witnessed cracks in a 2-storey building after the quake, which was followed by smaller aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.3 and magnitude 5.7 – which sent people running for cover again. Residents were warned that more could follow throughout the day.

One witness offered a harrowing description of the quake to the AP:

“It was anarchy,” he said. “There’s no pictures left on the walls, there’s no power, there’s no fish tank left. Everything that’s not tied down is broke.”

David Harper told the AP that he was getting coffee at a store when the rumbling began and intensified into something that sounded “like the building was just going to fall apart,” sending him sprinting for the exit.

“The main thought that was going through my head as I was trying to get out the door was, ‘I want this to stop,'” he said. Harper said the quake was “significant enough that the people who were outside were actively hugging each other. You could tell that it was a bad one.”

Some context: Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the 49 other states combined. The southern part of the state is particularly vulnerable due to shifting tectonic plates. The strongest quake to ever strike the state

(Courtesy of NBC News)

Alyeska Pipeline Service said it is checking on its Alaska pipeline after the quake. A company spokeswoman said the company currently isn’t aware of any problems, according to Bloomberg. The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution.

USGS issued a tsunami warning shortly after the quake, warning people to evacuate coastal areas of the Cook Inlet and Southern Kenai Peninsula.

Alaska’s Anchorage airport said some flights were still arriving but advised that others might be canceled.

Currently some flights are arriving. Check with your airline for the most up to date information. — Anchorage Airport (@TSAIAirport) November 30, 2018

Reports of road damage have been confirmed, including International Airport Road. Use EXTREME Caution if you are driving. — Anchorage Airport (@TSAIAirport) November 30, 2018

