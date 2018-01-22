It Works! US Special Forces Unable to Conquer Trump Wall

US Special Forces were unable to conquer border wall prototypes in San Diego, a promising sign a physical barrier will deter criminals.

After weeks of attempts, Florida-based members of the elite military group as well as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents couldn’t breach or scale the eight models designed to meet President Trump’s calls for a “big, beautiful” wall.

“We’ve put the special forces to go up against this wall and they can’t defeat this wall. And if the special forces can’t defeat the wall, the criminal cartels are not gonna defeat the wall either,” said president of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd.

The 30-foot height of the structures also presented a deadly challenge for testers.

The AP reports:

The highly trained testers scaled 16 to 20 feet (4.9 to 6.1 meters) unassisted but needed help after that, said the official who described the assaults on the wall prototypes to the AP. Testers also expressed safety concerns about getting down from 30 feet. Only once did a tester manage to land a hook on top of the wall without help, the official said. Tubes atop some models repelled climbing devices but wouldn’t work in more mountainous areas because the terrain is too jagged.

While a winner among the designs was not chosen, a CBP recommendation favors one with steel barriers at the bottom and concrete above due to its see-through aspect.

“We want to be able to see the threats that are coming up to the wall. If we can see that, then we can defend against it,” Judd told Fox News.

The report also recommends combining different aspects from each of the designs in accordance with the terrain, similar to a Lego set.

President Trump hasn’t wavered in his determination to construct a southern border wall, last week reaffirming his campaign promise to make Mexico pay for the project.

The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

….The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Trump also used the wall as a bargaining chip ahead of the spending bill debate last week which led to a government shutdown, calling for border wall funding in exchange for any DACA immigration deal.

We need the Wall for the safety and security of our country. We need the Wall to help stop the massive inflow of drugs from Mexico, now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world. If there is no Wall, there is no Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

On Monday the Department of Homeland Security announced they were waiving over 30 environmental rules in New Mexico to expedite the wall’s construction.

The administration is still working to secure additional funding for the project, which would run from Texas through California where geographical features do not provide natural barriers.

