Italian election candidate Matteo Salvini sent a stern warning to Brussels over Brexit claiming Italy could be the next EU member state to follow the UK out of the bloc.

The leader of Italian party the League said the upcoming Italian election is Europe’s “last chance” to reform itself.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, the anti-EU candidate Matteo Salvini warned Brexit is the perfect example to follow if Brussels refuses to listen to his demands.

