Italian Budget Row Set to Hold Brexit Talks Hostage

Image Credits: Presidenza della Repubblica / Wikimedia Commons.

Furious Italians could lay siege to crunch Brexit talks this weekend in protest at the European Commission’s decision to reject the Rome populist government’s budget.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte will resort to disrupting Brussels decision making – including Brexit – unless Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker climbs down in the budgetary row. The pair will meet in Brussels for showdown talks on Saturday but failing to reach a consensus could have catastrophic ramifications for the Brexit negotiations. On Wednesday, Brussels powerful executive announced it would take the first steps towards sanctioning Italy over its 2019 national budget, which the bloc warns could plunge the Eurozone into crisis.

Mr. Conte will hope to resolve the row by winning over Mr. Juncker during their weekend exchange on Sunday.

