Italian Criminologist Says Muslims Will Outbreed Europeans & 'Conquer' the Continent

Muslims will outbreed Europeans and conquer the continent, according to top Italian psychiatrist and criminologist Alessandro Meluzzi.

During a radio interview, Meluzzi said, “The populations who have come to Italy, migrants who are mostly from Islamic North Africa, have a fertility rate that’s between 5 and 6 kids per couple, while Italians have 1.2 kids per couple. The math is quickly done. I mean, it’s clear as day!”

“As long as they’re a tiny minority, they enjoy our very own rights; then they conquer us using those same rights, and they’ll take over our laws and occupy,” he added.

Meluzzi went on to emphasize how basic liberties and protections for women and homosexuals don’t exist in Islamic countries, and that these values would be decimated by the new arrivals.

The criminologist also slammed those who are trying to conceal this reality “in the name of dimwitted, politically correct do-goodism.”

As we reported back in 2015, Imam Sheikh Muhammad Ayed gave a speech at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during which he asserted that Muslims should use the migrant crisis to breed with European citizens and “conquer their countries”.

“Europe has become old and decrepit and needs human reinforcement….they are not motivated by compassion for the Levant, its people and its refugees,” said Ayed, adding, “Soon, we will trample them underfoot, Allah willing.”

“Throughout Europe, all the hearts are enthused with hatred toward Muslims. They wish that we were dead, but they have lost their fertility, so they look for fertility in our midst,” he added.

“We will give them fertility! We will breed children with them, because we shall conquer their countries!”

Concerns over mass immigration are likely to result in a conservative coalition victory in this Sunday’s Italian election, with the Northern League’s Matteo Salvini promising to deport 500,000 illegal migrants.

Meluzzi’s prediction is set to become a reality a lot sooner than many people think.

As Douglas Murray’s book The Strange Death of Europe documents, ethnic Swedes will be a minority in their own country within the lifetimes of most people currently alive.

Ethnic Swedes will be a minority in Sweden within the lifespan of most people currently alive. pic.twitter.com/Z98FVjD9zR — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 21 August 2017

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.