Italian Election Spells Trouble for EU

The Italian election results did not provide a clear view of who will form Italy’s next government, but with a huge outpouring of support for anti-EU populist parties, Brussels is facing a big challenge from the bloc’s founder state, no matter who ends up in Palazzo Chigi.

The emerging numbers make grim reading for Brussels. Over 50 percent of Italians voted for avowedly eurosceptic parties in an expression of rage against the pro-European establishment. The certainty of a prominent eurosceptic taking the reigns of the EU’s fourth-largest economy is growing ever more certain.

Eurosceptic and anti-establishment party Five Star Movement was the largest individual party in the wake of the Italian election results on Monday.

