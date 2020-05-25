Italian Government Wants Unemployed To Become Social Distancing Snitches

Image Credits: Getty Images / D-Keine.

The Italian government announced intentions Sunday to create an army of social distancing snitches, saying it will recruit 60,000 people to monitor their friends and neighbours’ activities and make sure they are adhering to social distancing policies.

Reports indicate that the government will reach out especially to the unemployed for the roles, in particular those who have applied for benefits recently.

It wants them to become “civic assistants”, who will report infractions on the use of face masks and other state ordered rules in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The informants will not be given uniforms or badges, and will simply be embedded within the population, meaning anyone could be a government snitch.

It’s not unprecedented in Italy, given that Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has employed a website where Italians can inform on their neighbors if they see them breaking social distancing rules.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies Francesco Boccia and the Mayor of Bari (Puglia), Antonio Decaro, who serves as the President of the National Association of Italian Municipalities.

“We are gradually entering a new normal where there is a gradual recovery of productive activities and citizens are returning to populate cities day after day,” a statement reads.

Municipalities “will be able to take advantage of the contribution of ‘civic assistants’ to enforce all the measures put in place to counter and contain the spread of the virus, beginning with social distancing.” the statement adds.

“Now is the time to recruit all those citizens who want to help the country, demonstrating a great civic sense,” the statement concludes.

Social distancing snitches, reminiscent of party informants in Orwell’s 1984, have also been employed by authorities in other countries.

“The family had become in effect an extension of the Thought Police. It was a device by means of which everyone could be surrounded night and day by informers who knew him intimately.”

George Orwell, 1984

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

EU 'Green' Agenda Calls For Eating Bugs To Save the Planet

EU ‘Green’ Agenda Calls For Eating Bugs To Save the Planet

World News
Comments
Loudspeaker Islamic Call to Prayer May Become Permanent Fixture in Britain

Loudspeaker Islamic Call to Prayer May Become Permanent Fixture in Britain

World News
Comments

SWEDEN: African Migrant Accused of Raping, Giving Toddler an STD

World News
comments

‘What These Sons of Bitches Want Is Our Freedom!’: Bolsonaro Vows To Arm Brazilians To Prevent Dictatorship

World News
comments

Hong Kong Erupts: Tear Gas Deployed As Thousands Fill Streets To Oppose China’s National Security Law

World News
comments

Comments