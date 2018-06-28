Italian Gun Ownership on the Rise as Populist Salvini Offers Stronger Self-Defence Laws

Firearms licences in Italy have increased by 13.8 percent in a single year and the populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is looking to liberalise home self-defence laws to allow Italians to confront intruders.

New figures show that 4.5 million homes across the country have access to firearms as recently released studies show that Italians feel less secure in their homes, Il Giornalereports.

Anti-theft systems such as reinforced doors are now present in 33 million Italian homes while alarms, which often include video cameras, are in nearly 10 million residences across Italy.

The figures come as populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini announced on Twitter that he would be looking at reforming the self-defence laws to allow homeowners to confront intruders and defend themselves with firearms if need be.

